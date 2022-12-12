Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Software Developer to realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers.

Requirements:

Relevant IT tertiary qualification

C# ASP.Net SQL

Knowledge of JSON and SSIS packages

At least 5 years’ experience in the above

Experience in an ATM (cash dispensing) software development environment would be an advantage.

Previous experience in the Agile (Scrum) framework would be preferable.

Understanding of API integration patterns (Swagger files)

Desired Skills:

JSON

SSIS

C#

ASP.Net

Scrum

