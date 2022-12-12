Software Engineer – R_0160 – Gauteng Pretoria

Dec 12, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Software Engineer

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

  • Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.
  • Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
  • Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence, and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
  • Sound understanding of computer science
  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • MongoDB Exposure
  • AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript, NodeJS
  • Atlassian APIs
  • Typescript

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • AWS
  • Python Unit Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *