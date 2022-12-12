Software Engineer – R_0160 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Software Engineer

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.

Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.

Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence, and delivering solutions that you are proud of.

Sound understanding of computer science

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Typescript

Desired Skills:

Typescript

AWS

Python Unit Testing

