Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk – R_1550 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk
- Understanding of BI Tools
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: Splunk
- Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards
- Implements integration with external systems
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
- Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
- Participates in the devops activities
- Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Builds advanced visualizations
- JavaScript and/or other programming languages
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Web services
- Linux