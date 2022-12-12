Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk – R_1550

Dec 12, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk

  • Understanding of BI Tools
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness
  • Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
  • Skill: Splunk
  • Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards
  • Implements integration with external systems
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
  • Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
  • Participates in the devops activities
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Builds advanced visualizations
  • JavaScript and/or other programming languages

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Web services
  • Linux

