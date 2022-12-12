Solutions Architect X2 – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Dec 12, 2022

We are looking for X2 Solutions Architects with a minimum of 3 years experience as a Solutions/Software Architect.
Must have a track record of working with customers and delivering large solutions to customers and a strong development background in at least 2 software development languages.

12 Months Contract
Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions/Software Architect Experience
  • Customers experience
  • Delivering large solutions to customers
  • Development background
  • Software development languages

