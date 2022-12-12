Systems Support and Implementation Engineer at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

Designing, maintaining, managing, and developing the business-critical IT environment, systems, and service components.

Key role in ensuring the continued success of this company’s innovative banking software; supporting in-house applications, as well as managing the software release processes

RESPONSIBILITIES

CUSTOMER

Interact with Business and helping them with upholding their systems, inductions and other connections

Build solid relationships with internal and external customers by being a continuous problem solver for their tech needs

Collaborate effectively with coworkers and customer team members to define product implementation requirements based on business objectives

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Build, Configure and Manage System Environments

DevOps and TFS Deployment and Configuration

Build & Configure Processes

Rollout of all Systems in the Bank via Change Control Process

New Installation and Updating of all Systems in the Bank

Support and Troubleshooting of all Systems in the Bank

After Hours Availability for Rollouts

Rollout Documentation Management

Version Control Management via SharePoint

SFTP Design and Administration

Work with executive team members, decision makers, and stakeholders to define business requirements and systems goals and to identify and resolve business systems issues

Track and resolve implementation issues

Create solution documentation and provide knowledge transfer/ training

Provide support, including potentially participating in an on-call rotation for implemented solutions

Liaising closely with both development and operational teams

Building frameworks for software and application deployment

Develop and maintain scalable architecture solutions using Azure

Ensuring compatibility across different platforms

Staying on top of industry best practices and trends.

Configuration Management

Internal processes

Basic maintenance of the Bank environments, systems and applications

Ensuring that all procedures are always adhered to and to ensure rollouts and installs are accurately and correctly processed

Ensures that environments are running at 100% efficiency

Enhancements on current processes

Providing ideas to optimize and tweak installations and maintenance

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Contribution to Teamwork in Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and speed of information shared)

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the Business and IT core and strategy values

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan

Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

REQUIREMENTS

Experience

10 years’ experience in IT environment with 5+ years’ experience as Software Engineer or DevOps Engineer

Tertiary Degree / Diploma (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degree would be an advantage

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Driver’s licence and own transport essential

Knowledge of the following core systems with regards to development/implementation and support would be an advantage

MS Dynamics CRM 365

Sharepoint Online

DevOps and Team Foundation

Azure

OnBase

Experience in Windows Server environment

o IIS, API’s, Web services, websites configuration and maintenance a must

Working knowledge of operating systems at advanced administration level: Windows Server

Good working knowledge of SQL and SQL scripting

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Proactive/ takes initiative

Capable of working self-sufficiently as well as part of a team

Strong experience of providing server application support (not desktop) within a windows environment

Business requirement, system analysis and problem-solving ability

Integration and automation techniques

Experience of banking/finance products would be beneficial

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office Bound

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Software Engineer

DevOps

MS Dynamics CRM 365

