Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Technical Specialist – R_1499

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Technical Specialist
- Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers
- Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Scripting (Powershell, Bash etc.)
- Experience with monitoring solutions
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues
- Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)
- Experience in operation, maintenance of VDI technologies (Citrix, VMware Horizon)
- Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
- Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)
- Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)
- Resolve incident tickets
- Analyze and resolve problem tickets
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge and Expertise of Windows OS management through Ednpoint Management solutions like VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) or MS Intune
- Experience with Windows AppStore, App deployment and Management
- Experience in Windows OS Security feature configuration and implementation
- Interest in security and cloud technologies
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Azure
- Web services