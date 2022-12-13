Aragon Research positions Avaya as a Leader in Intelligent Contact Centre Solutions

Avaya it has, for the fourth consecutive year, been named as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centres (ICC) 2022, for the Avaya Experience Platform.

According to the report, authored by Aragon Research CEO and lead analyst Jim Lundy, the AI-powered, multi-cloud Avaya Experience Platform offers a full UCC platform that “enables organisations to create and deliver in-the-moment experiences” and “has one of the largest contact centre installed bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud”.

The report also indicates Avaya’s contact centre solution is designed to “provide the foundational, rich capabilities required to meet sophisticated customer needs, while offering organisations the speed and agility to innovate and change on demand”.

Delivering an enhanced customer and employee experience is a critical requirement for the contact centre within many businesses regardless of their deployment approach. Aragon Research predicts that next year will be one with more personalisation offered through data platforms such as a CRM, and by 2024, fifty-five percent of contact centre providers will enable the development of an enhanced customer profile which will provide a more personalised customer experience.

The Avaya Experience Platform helps organisations to:

* Connect all touchpoints across the customer journey – including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social – while leveraging AI, insights, knowledge, and resources from across the organisation to maximise performance and experiences.

* Deliver holistic, personalised customer and employee experiences by aligning processes, functions, and resources.

* Enable an intelligent customer journey allowing agents to deliver relevant experiences and faster time to resolution.

* Facilitate advanced, self-service opportunities using dynamic knowledge management capabilities for agents, customers, and bots allowing them to locate the necessary information to resolve inquiries.

* Enhance workforce engagement with tools to motivate, empower, and mentor employees from recruitment to retention.

* Optimise every experience with real-time reporting and insights.

Lundy says that, in an intelligent contact centre, organisations not only know the people who are calling them, but they understand the needs of the buyer or customer in need of support.

“Contact centres need to evolve and innovate in this rapidly changing environment where customer expectations continue to increase,” says Tim Sherwood, vice-president of product and offer management at Avaya. “Customers want their interaction with companies to be on their own terms – when and how they choose – with the same level of service. The Avaya Experience Platform enables users to provide effortless interactions and deliver for their customers in various Cloud deployment models from almost anywhere.”