BI Data Analyst

Our client in the Banking Sector is looking for a BI Data Analyst to support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree

5 years plus of experience

Approved integration technology (SQL (advanced) Python, R, Data Profiling)

Desired Skills:

Data Model

Metadata

Data Warehousing

SQL

Python

R

Data Profiling

