Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Purpose of the role:

Reporting to the Group Business Architect, the BA will deliver business benefit to the Company through targeted IT and Business initiatives that are aligned to the business strategy and objectives. The incumbent must ensure desired business outcomes are realised through collaboration, communication, planning and resourcing, as well as facilitate business requirements for IT processes and act as a System Specialist.

Responsibiltiies of the role:

Identify opportunities in the functional area for business process improvements

Lobby for support and reach consensus within the functional area in all the Company Group countries at both central and regional locations

Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design

Prepare and document agreed end to end business processes and business requirements documents

Prepare functional test cases to ensure functional requirements are met

Hand over to roll out teams for further location roll-out and operational technical teams for ongoing support

Ad hoc duties as required by management

Requirements: Qualifications, experience, skills:

B Com Degree (or equivalent relevant tertiary qualification)

Strong Retail background with in-depth knowledge of online shopping, in-store processes, and master data to support the processes

5 years’ IT related experience (minimum) in the Business Analysis stream for the Retail sector

Ability to work well within a team

Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Master data

Online shopping

Retail

Solution design

Business requirement documents

Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

FMCG Retail sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

