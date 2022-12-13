Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level

Purpose of the role:
Reporting to the Group Business Architect, the BA will deliver business benefit to the Company through targeted IT and Business initiatives that are aligned to the business strategy and objectives. The incumbent must ensure desired business outcomes are realised through collaboration, communication, planning and resourcing, as well as facilitate business requirements for IT processes and act as a System Specialist.
Responsibiltiies of the role:
- Identify opportunities in the functional area for business process improvements
- Lobby for support and reach consensus within the functional area in all the Company Group countries at both central and regional locations
- Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design
- Prepare and document agreed end to end business processes and business requirements documents
- Prepare functional test cases to ensure functional requirements are met
- Hand over to roll out teams for further location roll-out and operational technical teams for ongoing support
- Ad hoc duties as required by management
Requirements: Qualifications, experience, skills:
- B Com Degree (or equivalent relevant tertiary qualification)
- Strong Retail background with in-depth knowledge of online shopping, in-store processes, and master data to support the processes
- 5 years’ IT related experience (minimum) in the Business Analysis stream for the Retail sector
-
Ability to work well within a team
-
Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail
- Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Master data
- Online shopping
- Retail
- Solution design
- Business requirement documents
- Requirements Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
FMCG Retail sector
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund