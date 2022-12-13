Leading, dynamic Financial Services business is looking for a Business Process Analyst to join their Business Support Services team. The main purpose of the role is to work with business and projects to identify areas where business processes and performance can be developed or improved. The aim is to apply business process principals in the analysis of As Is business operations and the creation of the To Be business operating models and business process artefacts.
Requirements:
- Advanced Diploma/National 1st Degree
- Knowledge of the function, process and systems
- Clear written and verbal communication
- Proficient in MS Office
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Facilitation techniques
- Presentation Skills
- System Development Life cycle(SDLC)
- Functions Specific Policies Procedures and System Knowledge
- Modelling-EPC/BPMN/UML
- Process Design
- Process Measurements
- 6 Sigma knowledge/certification and advantage
- 1-3 Years working experience
- Demonstrated proficiency of BPM, Change Management, Agile Methodology and other methods that are part of a collaborative team.
- Demonstrated leadership on small-to-medium process and performance improvement engagements
- Project management
- Microsoft excel
- Good numerical skills
- Analytical skills
- Attention to detail
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Understanding processes and lifecycles
- Commercial awareness
- Team working skills
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Self-motivation
Responsibilities:
Process Analysis and Documentation (40%)
- Proactively plan process deliverables based on relevant project delivery method
- Design and execute process improvement initiatives, taking responsibility for individual delivery in terms of quality, scope and time.
- Independently participate in As Is and To Be discovery, analysis and design using relevant analysis techniques
- Understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution, change management, rules capture and rules coding
- Understand and utilise facilitation capabilities to plan and manage the stakeholder transformation
- Ability to use BPM related tools including project planning and tracking
- Understand how BPMS and RPA tools are used
Business Process Management Architecture (30%)
- Contribute to value chain analysis (cross functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture
- Understand process improvement & Enterprise Architecture frameworks
- Understand big data concepts and how it will be used for research, customer experience management, and information mining
- Ability to work with the data architects to define dataflow, data transformation, interface needs and sources for all information
- Able to apply Digital Business Services process methods and practices on process initiatives
- Understand the required risk controls within the risk appetite within internal and external domain
Business Process Performance Management (15%)
- Assist in business value & ROI assessment
- Assist in the implementation of performance measurements
- Understand process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process
- Understand when and how to use simulation to measure performance improvement
Project and Stakeholder Management (15%)
- Understand and apply industry and company change management policies and practices to process initiatives
- Collaborate and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders
- Identify training needs for business operation changes and obtain and schedule training and competency testing
- Develop communication plans that will facilitate the planned changes
- Providing progress reports to relevant stakeholders
- Ability to review project plans and help the project manager define technology needs
- Ability to work with the solution project manager and it to determine the best approach for the technical support side of a solution
Desired Skills:
- Process design
- SDLC
- BPM
- Change Management
- Agile methodology