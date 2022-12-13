Business Process Analyst

Leading, dynamic Financial Services business is looking for a Business Process Analyst to join their Business Support Services team. The main purpose of the role is to work with business and projects to identify areas where business processes and performance can be developed or improved. The aim is to apply business process principals in the analysis of As Is business operations and the creation of the To Be business operating models and business process artefacts.

Requirements:

Advanced Diploma/National 1st Degree

Knowledge of the function, process and systems

Clear written and verbal communication

Proficient in MS Office

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Facilitation techniques

Presentation Skills

System Development Life cycle(SDLC)

Functions Specific Policies Procedures and System Knowledge

Modelling-EPC/BPMN/UML

Process Design

Process Measurements

6 Sigma knowledge/certification and advantage

1-3 Years working experience

Demonstrated proficiency of BPM, Change Management, Agile Methodology and other methods that are part of a collaborative team.

Demonstrated leadership on small-to-medium process and performance improvement engagements

Project management

Microsoft excel

Good numerical skills

Analytical skills

Attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills

Understanding processes and lifecycles

Commercial awareness

Team working skills

Good oral and written communication skills

Self-motivation

Responsibilities:

Process Analysis and Documentation (40%)

Proactively plan process deliverables based on relevant project delivery method

Design and execute process improvement initiatives, taking responsibility for individual delivery in terms of quality, scope and time.

Independently participate in As Is and To Be discovery, analysis and design using relevant analysis techniques

Understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution, change management, rules capture and rules coding

Understand and utilise facilitation capabilities to plan and manage the stakeholder transformation

Ability to use BPM related tools including project planning and tracking

Understand how BPMS and RPA tools are used

Business Process Management Architecture (30%)

Contribute to value chain analysis (cross functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture

Understand process improvement & Enterprise Architecture frameworks

Understand big data concepts and how it will be used for research, customer experience management, and information mining

Ability to work with the data architects to define dataflow, data transformation, interface needs and sources for all information

Able to apply Digital Business Services process methods and practices on process initiatives

Understand the required risk controls within the risk appetite within internal and external domain

Business Process Performance Management (15%)

Assist in business value & ROI assessment

Assist in the implementation of performance measurements

Understand process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process

Understand when and how to use simulation to measure performance improvement

Project and Stakeholder Management (15%)

Understand and apply industry and company change management policies and practices to process initiatives

Collaborate and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders

Identify training needs for business operation changes and obtain and schedule training and competency testing

Develop communication plans that will facilitate the planned changes

Providing progress reports to relevant stakeholders

Ability to review project plans and help the project manager define technology needs

Ability to work with the solution project manager and it to determine the best approach for the technical support side of a solution

Desired Skills:

Process design

SDLC

BPM

Change Management

Agile methodology

