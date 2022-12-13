Business Systems Analyst at Psybergate – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

5 years experience as Business Analyst

Good understanding in Financial Services industry and Insurance

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that will be based at the office 2-3 days a week on a hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

requirement analysis

Requirements Gathering

