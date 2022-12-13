C# Back-End Developer

Dec 13, 2022

Our client, a Company specialising in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a C# Backend Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Qualifications

  • Applicable, 3-year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.

Advantage Qualifications

  • Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Specific Technology Experience
Non-Negotiable skills:

  • Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
  • Generics
  • LINQ and Lambda expressions
  • Asynchronous programming
  • Pattern matching

Knowledge and experience with:

  • .Net Core 5.0
  • Entity Framework Core 5.0
  • LINQ, Lambda expressions
  • Web API / Swagger
  • SignalR or gRPC
  • Version Control
  • Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle
  • Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
  • Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
  • Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative

Advantageous:
Knowledge and experience with any of the following will an advantage but not necessary:

  • Git Version control, branching, and pull requests
  • Microsoft Cognitive Services
  • Google Cloud Services
  • Amazon Web Services
  • MSSQL / Azure SQL Server
  • GPT-3
  • Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime
  • Machine Learning and Mathematical skills

Requirement:

  • Full-time/ Remote


Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Backend Developer
  • .Net

