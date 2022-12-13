C# Back-End Developer

Our client, a Company specialising in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a C# Backend Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Qualifications
- Applicable, 3-year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.
Advantage Qualifications
- Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.
Specific Technology Experience
Non-Negotiable skills:
- Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
- Generics
- LINQ and Lambda expressions
- Asynchronous programming
- Pattern matching
Knowledge and experience with:
- .Net Core 5.0
- Net Core 5.0
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- LINQ, Lambda expressions
- Web API / Swagger
- SignalR or gRPC
- Version Control
- Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle
- Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
- Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
- Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative
Advantageous:
Knowledge and experience with any of the following will an advantage but not necessary:
- Git Version control, branching, and pull requests
- Microsoft Cognitive Services
- Google Cloud Services
- Amazon Web Services
- MSSQL / Azure SQL Server
- GPT-3
- Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime
- Machine Learning and Mathematical skills
Requirement:
- Full-time/ Remote
