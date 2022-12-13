Commvault names a leader in data resilience solutions suites

Forrester has positioned Commvault as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resilience Solutions Suites, Q4 2022.

Commvault has been top ranked in the Current Offering category, achieving the highest scores in the Backup-and-Restore Functionality and Automation and Orchestration criteria, and one of the highest scores in the Business Awareness/LOB Functionality criterion. In addition, Commvault received the highest scores possible in the Product Vision, Planned Enhancements, and Delivery Model criteria within the strategy category.

Key factors that contributed to Commvault’s ranking include its breadth of backup support and attention to enterprise needs, product integration of Metallic rounding out its Intelligent Data Services, and comprehensive ransomware defense capabilities through Metallic ThreatWise. Commvault differentiated itself with its compelling vision in eight of the 13 different backup-and-restore criteria. Forrester states: “Large enterprises that want to protect traditional infrastructure as well as provide advanced data resilience capabilities for newer technologies should look at Commvault.”

“In today’s hybrid cloud world, data has never been more valuable or more vulnerable, and customers need a proactive data protection strategy to stay safe from bad actors,” says Ranga Rajagopalan, senior vice-president: products at Commvault. “We believe our position as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Data Resilience Solutions Suite validates the completeness of our current offerings and our vision in future-proofing the data protection strategy for our customers.”

The Forrester Wave: Data Resilience Solutions Suite, Q4 2022 evaluated data resiliency solution vendors against 40 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The report shows how each provider measures up in its ability to offer comprehensive support for diverse backup sources and restore targets, secure customers’ backups and the backup infrastructure from cyberthreat, and address evolving data protection needs, especially in SaaS and container environments.