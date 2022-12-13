Job Summary
We are looking for exceptional Front End Developer to work with our cross-functional team, and join our world-class community of talented experts.
Key Outputs
- Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.
- Work with Creative team during planning, discovery and production phase.
- Work with backend development team to create and optimize solution.
- Optimizing code for performance.
- Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.
- Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)
- Create rapid high-fidelity prototypes using UI Frameworks while working with creative teams.
Requirements
- At least 4-6+ years of experience in building Front End Applications
- At least 3+ years of experience with Angular
- Good understanding of OOPs concepts.
- Strong hands on knowledge on HTML5, CSS3, ES6+
- Strong understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX and API
- Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket
- Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX
- Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components
- Worked with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap or similar
- Good understanding of CSS in JS, aka scoped-css or Styled Components
- Unit testing with Karma + Mocha or Jest
- Experience working with client-side templating languages like Handlebars, Mustache or similar.
- Experience on working with frontend build systems and automating the same using Grunt / Gulp
- Experience on MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns will be good to have
- Experience of working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js
- Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design
- Exposure to Design tools like Sketch, Adobe Illustrator or Affinity Designer
- Good verbal and written communication in English
Advantageous
- Comfortable with one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, Swift, PHP
- DevOps skills like good understanding of Shell commands, deployment, system updates, security configurations of web servers and Docker configurations.
- Fair understanding of React and Flutter
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- React
- Bootstrap
- CSS3