Front End Developer

Dec 13, 2022

Job Summary
We are looking for exceptional Front End Developer to work with our cross-functional team, and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Key Outputs

  • Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.
  • Work with Creative team during planning, discovery and production phase.
  • Work with backend development team to create and optimize solution.
  • Optimizing code for performance.
  • Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.
  • Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)
  • Create rapid high-fidelity prototypes using UI Frameworks while working with creative teams.

Requirements

  • At least 4-6+ years of experience in building Front End Applications
  • At least 3+ years of experience with Angular
  • Good understanding of OOPs concepts.
  • Strong hands on knowledge on HTML5, CSS3, ES6+
  • Strong understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX and API
  • Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket
  • Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX
  • Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components
  • Worked with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap or similar
  • Good understanding of CSS in JS, aka scoped-css or Styled Components
  • Unit testing with Karma + Mocha or Jest
  • Experience working with client-side templating languages like Handlebars, Mustache or similar.
  • Experience on working with frontend build systems and automating the same using Grunt / Gulp
  • Experience on MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns will be good to have
  • Experience of working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js
  • Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design
  • Exposure to Design tools like Sketch, Adobe Illustrator or Affinity Designer
  • Good verbal and written communication in English

Advantageous

  • Comfortable with one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, Swift, PHP
  • DevOps skills like good understanding of Shell commands, deployment, system updates, security configurations of web servers and Docker configurations.
  • Fair understanding of React and Flutter

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • React
  • Bootstrap
  • CSS3

