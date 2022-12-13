Go/Python Developer

We are recruiting for a Full Stack Go or Python Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

This is a hybrid work opportunity offering a long-term contract that has leave benefits included.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

IT related qualification

Experience Required:

5 years of experience in Python

Any experience in Go is highly advantageous

Backend Development experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Analysis and Design.

Technical design review and approval.

BitBucket Admin.

Confluence Updates.

Review estimates and weighting.

Code reviews and merges.

SOW review.

UAT Handover review.

Support Handover review.

Test cases review.

Automation test review.

Support Test Lead.

Review deployment artifacts.

Identify the deployment team.

Support production deployments

Keep master updated.

Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.

Team training/ skilling-up sessions.

Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.

Monitor Emails/ Slack/ Telegram and respond timeously.

Development (Golang for the backend and React JS Frontend).

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

