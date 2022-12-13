Go/Python Developer

We are recruiting for a Full Stack Go or Python Developer to join our team in Gauteng.
This is a hybrid work opportunity offering a long-term contract that has leave benefits included.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- IT related qualification
Experience Required:
- 5 years of experience in Python
- Any experience in Go is highly advantageous
- Backend Development experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Analysis and Design.
- Technical design review and approval.
- BitBucket Admin.
- Confluence Updates.
- Review estimates and weighting.
- Code reviews and merges.
- SOW review.
- UAT Handover review.
- Support Handover review.
- Test cases review.
- Automation test review.
- Support Test Lead.
- Review deployment artifacts.
- Identify the deployment team.
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated.
- Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.
- Team training/ skilling-up sessions.
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.
- Monitor Emails/ Slack/ Telegram and respond timeously.
- Development (Golang for the backend and React JS Frontend).
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML