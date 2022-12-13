Go/Python Developer

Dec 13, 2022

We are recruiting for a Full Stack Go or Python Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

This is a hybrid work opportunity offering a long-term contract that has leave benefits included.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • IT related qualification

Experience Required:

  • 5 years of experience in Python

  • Any experience in Go is highly advantageous

  • Backend Development experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Analysis and Design.

  • Technical design review and approval.

  • BitBucket Admin.

  • Confluence Updates.

  • Review estimates and weighting.

  • Code reviews and merges.

  • SOW review.

  • UAT Handover review.

  • Support Handover review.

  • Test cases review.

  • Automation test review.

  • Support Test Lead.

  • Review deployment artifacts.

  • Identify the deployment team.

  • Support production deployments

  • Keep master updated.

  • Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.

  • Team training/ skilling-up sessions.

  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.

  • Monitor Emails/ Slack/ Telegram and respond timeously.

  • Development (Golang for the backend and React JS Frontend).

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

