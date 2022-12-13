Intermediate to Senior C# Developer at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an intermediate Developer eagerly wanting to work greenfield projects within a scale up environment?
Join a payment solution providing world first innovative solutions for Africa. You will find yourself working in polyglot environment.
Offering exposure to complex projects, Flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and biannual increases.
Requirements:
- 4+ years’ experience
- C# .NET CORE
- WEB API
- REST
- microservices
- Relational Database design
- MS SQL Server
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Angular
Qualifications:
- BSC Degree
The Reference Number for this position is FM56275 which is a Permanent/Contract position based Remotely offering a rate of up to R600 per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
