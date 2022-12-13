Intermediate to Senior C# Developer at E-merge IT Recruitment

Dec 13, 2022

Are you an intermediate Developer eagerly wanting to work greenfield projects within a scale up environment?

Join a payment solution providing world first innovative solutions for Africa. You will find yourself working in polyglot environment.

Offering exposure to complex projects, Flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and biannual increases.

Requirements:

  • 4+ years’ experience
  • C# .NET CORE
  • WEB API
  • REST
  • microservices
  • Relational Database design
  • MS SQL Server
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Angular

Qualifications:

  • BSC Degree

The Reference Number for this position is FM56275 which is a Permanent/Contract position based Remotely offering a rate of up to R600 per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

