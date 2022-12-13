Intermediate to Senior C# Developer at E-merge IT Recruitment

Are you an intermediate Developer eagerly wanting to work greenfield projects within a scale up environment?

Join a payment solution providing world first innovative solutions for Africa. You will find yourself working in polyglot environment.

Offering exposure to complex projects, Flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and biannual increases.

Requirements:

4+ years’ experience

C# .NET CORE

WEB API

REST

microservices

Relational Database design

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

Qualifications:

BSC Degree

The Reference Number for this position is FM56275 which is a Permanent/Contract position based Remotely offering a rate of up to R600 per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

