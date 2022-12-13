IT Technician Assistant – Gauteng Randburg

Dec 13, 2022

Urgently seeking qualified Technician to handle helpdesk, remote and desktop support duties on VOIP, PABX, CCTV and IT support.

Position will suit a young, enthusiastic individual with a passion for technology and who can start ASAP.

Minimum requirements:
2years experience
Relevant qualification
Driver’s license a must (company car provided for site visits).

Desired Skills:

  • Technical support
  • IT support
  • Desktop support

About The Employer:

Well established and growing ISP that offers a friendly, close-knit company culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company car

