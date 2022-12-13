IT Technician Assistant

Urgently seeking qualified Technician to handle helpdesk, remote and desktop support duties on VOIP, PABX, CCTV and IT support.

Position will suit a young, enthusiastic individual with a passion for technology and who can start ASAP.

Minimum requirements:

2years experience

Relevant qualification

Driver’s license a must (company car provided for site visits).

Desired Skills:

Technical support

IT support

Desktop support

About The Employer:

Well established and growing ISP that offers a friendly, close-knit company culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company car

Learn more/Apply for this position