We are recruiting a Java Dev Team Lead for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Experience Required:
Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years of Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
- Microservices with Spring-boot/ Java 8+.
- Spring cloud-config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Kubernetes/ Docker.
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML, etc).
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines, etc).
- API Gateway.
The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring reactive.
- Kubernetes EKS, AKS.
- Linux.
General Responsibilities:
- Analysis and Design.
- Technical design review and approval.
- Confluence Updates.
- Review estimates and weighting.
- Code reviews and merges.
- SOW review.
- UAT Handover review.
- Support Handover review.
- Test cases review.
- Automation test review.
- Support Test Lead.
- Review deployment artifacts.
- Identify the deployment team.
- Support production deployments.
- Keep master updated.
- Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.
- Team training/ skilling-up sessions.
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.
- Monitor communication channels and respond timeously.
- Development (Java).
Duties/ Responsibilities:
Leading the Development Process:
- Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing, and software quality.
- Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation.
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required.
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems.
Supporting the Scrum Master:
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other Scrum-related meetings.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out-of-hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.
Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team.
- Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.
- Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the company’s mobile application software.
- Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the company’s mobile applications.
Inherent Requirements:
- Persistent, patient, and tolerant.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Overtime work may be required.
- Candidates will be required to be on standby.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML