Java Dev Team Lead

Dec 13, 2022

We are recruiting a Java Dev Team Lead for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years of Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

  • Microservices with Spring-boot/ Java 8+.

  • Spring cloud-config.

  • Unit tests with Spring-boot.

  • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).

  • Kubernetes/ Docker.

  • Understanding of API gateways.

  • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

  • Understanding of networking concepts.

  • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML, etc).

  • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines, etc).

  • API Gateway.

The following additional skills would be advantageous:

  • Spring reactive.

  • Kubernetes EKS, AKS.

  • Linux.

General Responsibilities:

  • Analysis and Design.

  • Technical design review and approval.

  • Confluence Updates.

  • Review estimates and weighting.

  • Code reviews and merges.

  • SOW review.

  • UAT Handover review.

  • Support Handover review.

  • Test cases review.

  • Automation test review.

  • Support Test Lead.

  • Review deployment artifacts.

  • Identify the deployment team.

  • Support production deployments.

  • Keep master updated.

  • Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.

  • Team training/ skilling-up sessions.

  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.

  • Monitor communication channels and respond timeously.

  • Development (Java).

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Leading the Development Process:

  • Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing, and software quality.

  • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation.

  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required.

  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master:

  • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other Scrum-related meetings.

  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software.

  • Assist in setting up a robust out-of-hours support process.

  • Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

  • Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team.

  • Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.

  • Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the company’s mobile application software.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the company’s mobile applications.

Inherent Requirements:

  • Persistent, patient, and tolerant.

  • Ability to work as part of a team.

  • Overtime work may be required.

  • Candidates will be required to be on standby.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

