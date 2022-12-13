Java Dev Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Java Dev Team Lead for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience Required:

Java Developer with +7 years experience with at least 2+ years of Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

Microservices with Spring-boot/ Java 8+.

Spring cloud-config.

Unit tests with Spring-boot.

Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).

Kubernetes/ Docker.

Understanding of API gateways.

OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Understanding of networking concepts.

Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML, etc).

CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines, etc).

API Gateway.

The following additional skills would be advantageous:

Spring reactive.

Kubernetes EKS, AKS.

Linux.

General Responsibilities:

Analysis and Design.

Technical design review and approval.

Confluence Updates.

Review estimates and weighting.

Code reviews and merges.

SOW review.

UAT Handover review.

Support Handover review.

Test cases review.

Automation test review.

Support Test Lead.

Review deployment artifacts.

Identify the deployment team.

Support production deployments.

Keep master updated.

Highlight risks/ issues/ dependencies.

Team training/ skilling-up sessions.

Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes.

Monitor communication channels and respond timeously.

Development (Java).

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Leading the Development Process:

Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing, and software quality.

Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation.

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required.

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master:

Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other Scrum-related meetings.

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out-of-hours support process.

Assist in the prioritization of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team.

Lead and organize teams consisting of relatively inexperienced to senior team members within the Mobile and Web development space.

Design, develop, and test the front- and back-end of the company’s mobile application software.

Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies within the company’s mobile applications.

Inherent Requirements:

Persistent, patient, and tolerant.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Overtime work may be required.

Candidates will be required to be on standby.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

