Java Developer – Remote – work anywhere from within SA

Java/JBoss Developer – work remotely from anywhere in SA

A International company need an experienced JAVA/JBoss Developer. The role is purely remote.

6 Years min exp needed:

Java (8)

JEE

JPA (Hibernate)

JMS

SOAP

JBoss (7+)

Spring & SpringBoot

Oracle RDBMS

Maven

HTML/JavaScript/CSS

JBoss Seam web framework

Please apply directly on our website: [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

JBoss

JEE

JPA

Spring/springboot

Oracle RDBMS

Maven

Learn more/Apply for this position