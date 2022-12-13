We are recruiting a Junior Java Developer for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.
Role Purpose:
- To provide IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.
- To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics, or related degree
Experience Required:
- 3 + years experience in programming.
- Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
- System Design experience is advantageous.
Tech Stack:
- Spring boot
- Java 8 /11
- Web services
- Exposure to APIs
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost-effectiveness.
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers, and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.
- Code, compile, test, and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Support development environments.
- Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
- Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
- Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change/ release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance with agreed standards.
- Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
- Monitor systems post-change and proactively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.
- Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.
- Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.
- Supervises the work of other developers.
- Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.
Work environment:
- Hybrid work model – Johannesburg.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML