Junior Java Developer

We are recruiting a Junior Java Developer for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.

Role Purpose:

To provide IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.

To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics, or related degree

Experience Required:

3 + years experience in programming.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience is advantageous.

Tech Stack:

Spring boot

Java 8 /11

Web services

Exposure to APIs

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost-effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers, and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test, and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Support development environments.

Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change/ release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance with agreed standards.

Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post-change and proactively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.

Supervises the work of other developers.

Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.

Work environment:

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

