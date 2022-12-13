Junior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 13, 2022

We are recruiting a Junior Java Developer for a hybrid opportunity in Johannesburg.

Role Purpose:

  • To provide IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.

  • To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics, or related degree

Experience Required:

  • 3 + years experience in programming.

  • Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

  • System Design experience is advantageous.

Tech Stack:

  • Spring boot

  • Java 8 /11

  • Web services

  • Exposure to APIs

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost-effectiveness.

  • Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

  • Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers, and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

  • Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

  • Code, compile, test, and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

  • Support development environments.

  • Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

  • Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

  • Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change/ release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

  • Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance with agreed standards.

  • Design, code, test, and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

  • Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

  • Monitor systems post-change and proactively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

  • Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

  • Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

  • Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.

  • Supervises the work of other developers.

  • Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid work model – Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

