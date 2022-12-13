QA Tester

Our client is looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches.

In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you

Responsibilities

Executes test cases under varying circumstances.

Documents and evaluates test results.

Detects, logs, and reports program bugs and glitches.

Tracks defects and helps troubleshoot errors.

Reviews test procedures and develops test scripts.

Partners with engineers to drive QA efforts.

Requirements and skills

Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role (2-4 Years)

Experience in project management and QA methodology

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. Selenium or other similar tools) and SQL

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude

Strong organizational skills

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

QA

project management

SQL

