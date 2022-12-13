QA Tester

Dec 13, 2022

Our client is looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches.
In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you
Responsibilities

  • Executes test cases under varying circumstances.
  • Documents and evaluates test results.
  • Detects, logs, and reports program bugs and glitches.
  • Tracks defects and helps troubleshoot errors.
  • Reviews test procedures and develops test scripts.
  • Partners with engineers to drive QA efforts.

Requirements and skills

  • Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role (2-4 Years)
  • Experience in project management and QA methodology
  • Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing
  • Ability to document and troubleshoot errors
  • Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. Selenium or other similar tools) and SQL
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
  • Strong organizational skills
  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • project management
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *