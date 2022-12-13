QA Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches.
In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you
Responsibilities
- Executes test cases under varying circumstances.
- Documents and evaluates test results.
- Detects, logs, and reports program bugs and glitches.
- Tracks defects and helps troubleshoot errors.
- Reviews test procedures and develops test scripts.
- Partners with engineers to drive QA efforts.
Requirements and skills
- Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role (2-4 Years)
- Experience in project management and QA methodology
- Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing
- Ability to document and troubleshoot errors
- Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. Selenium or other similar tools) and SQL
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
- Strong organizational skills
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- QA
- project management
- SQL