SAP ABAP Developer CHIEF EXPERT – R_1448

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
SAP ABAP Developer CHIEF EXPERT
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- Data services
- BAPIs
- Eclipse IDE
- SAP Web IDE
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP Business Workflow
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- SAP Ariba network
- SAP Ariba Guided Buying
- SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
- SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification
- Delivery Management
- Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
- Application Architecture
- Integration Architecture
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Data services
- Eclipse IDE