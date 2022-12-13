Senior Back Office Engineer

Job Description
The role has responsibility for managing the Design and Architecture of Infrastructure Servers and Virtual Environments that supports and enables business services across IT. This role will also be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing all Server architecture (Virtual and Physical) for the client, including their locations in Kinshasa and Johannesburg. This role will also be responsible for our Disaster Recovery planning and backup environments.
Requirements
- Creating standards and configuration templates for the Server engineering team
- High-Level Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and Incident reporting
- Troubleshoot issues as they arise from the simple to the complex
- Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on Virtual Environments and standalone servers
- Provide support for Server infrastructure in an on-call rotation
- Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other Server configuration issues
- Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans, and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical
- Experience instrumenting and monitoring Servers along with knowledge of advanced and leading Server technologies
- Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review
- Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers
- Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room
- /Disaster Recovery site management
- Ensuring business-related services are maintained adequately including Exchange, domain controllers, and critical business systems such as SAP, mining systems, and plant systems
- Maintain systems security, systems backup, and systems redundancy strategies according to MIS policies and ensure that procedure is created and improved
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets
- This role will be responsible for the following areas: Active Directory services (including DCs, Azure, etc.), SolarWinds Monitoring, Mimecast, Entire Exchange Environment, DFS, Proxy Services (Forcepoint), SCCM, SCOM, Backup, Recovery and DRP Planning service across the client, Enterprise Vault services, Antivirus management across the entire Company
Qualifications
- Relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification
- Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX
- Relevant Knowledge of Cloud-based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast, etc.)
- Experience in mining/industrial environments
- 7 Years+ of hands-on Virtualization experience in a business-focused environment
- 7 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers
- 7 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements
- Proven understanding of monitoring, network diagnostic, and network analytics tools
- Experience and knowledge of VMware networking components (DVS, NSX)
- Experience with ISO 27002 an advantage
- Relevant additional network certifications are an advantage
- Experience working with Linux / Unix an advantage
- Proven understanding of security features such as proxy, WAF, IPSEC / SSL VPN, IDS, and UTM
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Office 365
- VCAP
- VCDX
- Cloud Services
- VMware
- Information Technology