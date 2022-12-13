Senior Back Office Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

The role has responsibility for managing the Design and Architecture of Infrastructure Servers and Virtual Environments that supports and enables business services across IT. This role will also be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing all Server architecture (Virtual and Physical) for the client, including their locations in Kinshasa and Johannesburg. This role will also be responsible for our Disaster Recovery planning and backup environments.

Requirements

Creating standards and configuration templates for the Server engineering team

High-Level Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and Incident reporting

Troubleshoot issues as they arise from the simple to the complex

Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on Virtual Environments and standalone servers

Provide support for Server infrastructure in an on-call rotation

Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other Server configuration issues

Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans, and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical

Experience instrumenting and monitoring Servers along with knowledge of advanced and leading Server technologies

Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review

Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers

Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room

/Disaster Recovery site management

Ensuring business-related services are maintained adequately including Exchange, domain controllers, and critical business systems such as SAP, mining systems, and plant systems

Maintain systems security, systems backup, and systems redundancy strategies according to MIS policies and ensure that procedure is created and improved

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets

This role will be responsible for the following areas: Active Directory services (including DCs, Azure, etc.), SolarWinds Monitoring, Mimecast, Entire Exchange Environment, DFS, Proxy Services (Forcepoint), SCCM, SCOM, Backup, Recovery and DRP Planning service across the client, Enterprise Vault services, Antivirus management across the entire Company

Qualifications

Relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification

Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX

Relevant Knowledge of Cloud-based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast, etc.)

Experience in mining/industrial environments

7 Years+ of hands-on Virtualization experience in a business-focused environment

7 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers

7 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements

Proven understanding of monitoring, network diagnostic, and network analytics tools

Experience and knowledge of VMware networking components (DVS, NSX)

Experience with ISO 27002 an advantage

Relevant additional network certifications are an advantage

Experience working with Linux / Unix an advantage

Proven understanding of security features such as proxy, WAF, IPSEC / SSL VPN, IDS, and UTM

