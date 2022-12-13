Senior Business Analyst

Job Description:

Our company is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst for our IT Team. The role will be based in Westville and report to the Applications Manager. We require an analytical individual with a strong SAP WM & supply chain understanding.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • SAP End-User Support
  • Assist end users to resolve SAP WM-related issues across the Vector Business.
  • Resolve calls logged on the service management system within the agreed SLA.
  • Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the WM module and related integration with other internal and external systems.
  • Work in conjunction with the learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end-user training on existing and new System functionality.
  • Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
  • Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required
  • Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.
  • Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end-user training as required.
  • System Opportunity Identification
  • Support the Application Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key business requirements within MM/WM.
  • Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager
  • Communicate with the authorization team to assist with the creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.
  • Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.
  • Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.
  • Conduct regular system compliance audits for the WM module.
  • Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.
  • Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.
  • Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.
  • Develop appropriate reports for the SAP WM module as requested by the Business.
  • Maintain and proactively enhance reports.
  • Run reports in the system as required by the Business
  • Provide ongoing advice and support on best practices to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.
  • Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP WM module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions, and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Qualifications and experience:

  • Degree in Information Technology / Information Systems/ Supply Chain & IT
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Business Analyst Role Specifically working with SAP (Configuration experience is essential)
  • Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
  • Valid Code EB driver’s license
  • SAP Experience is essential (WM, LE, Modules specifically, + other beneficial Supply Chain related Modules)
  • Experience with managing and integrating warehousing and supply chain with new technologies such as Voice, Handheld Scanners, RF units, Handling units

Desired Skills:

  • Communication
  • Techical Understanding
  • Problem Solving
  • Leadership
  • Teamwork
  • Client Management
  • Multitask

