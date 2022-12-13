Job Description:
Our company is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst for our IT Team. The role will be based in Westville and report to the Applications Manager. We require an analytical individual with a strong SAP WM & supply chain understanding.
Duties and responsibilities:
- SAP End-User Support
- Assist end users to resolve SAP WM-related issues across the Vector Business.
- Resolve calls logged on the service management system within the agreed SLA.
- Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the WM module and related integration with other internal and external systems.
- Work in conjunction with the learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end-user training on existing and new System functionality.
- Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
- Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required
- Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.
- Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end-user training as required.
- System Opportunity Identification
- Support the Application Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key business requirements within MM/WM.
- Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager
- Communicate with the authorization team to assist with the creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.
- Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.
- Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.
- Conduct regular system compliance audits for the WM module.
- Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.
- Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.
- Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.
- Develop appropriate reports for the SAP WM module as requested by the Business.
- Maintain and proactively enhance reports.
- Run reports in the system as required by the Business
- Provide ongoing advice and support on best practices to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.
- Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP WM module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions, and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.
Qualifications and experience:
- Degree in Information Technology / Information Systems/ Supply Chain & IT
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Business Analyst Role Specifically working with SAP (Configuration experience is essential)
- Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
- Valid Code EB driver’s license
- SAP Experience is essential (WM, LE, Modules specifically, + other beneficial Supply Chain related Modules)
- Experience with managing and integrating warehousing and supply chain with new technologies such as Voice, Handheld Scanners, RF units, Handling units
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Techical Understanding
- Problem Solving
- Leadership
- Teamwork
- Client Management
- Multitask