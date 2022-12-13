Senior Business Analyst

Dec 13, 2022

Job purpose:

  • The Project is around documenting the AS-IS processes across the business, looking for a self-starter as the IT team is quite small. Retail experience is a MUST. Oracle ERP experience is beneficial. Strong Senior. Independent. Documentation

Requirements

  • Collaborates with other members of the group to define and implement business processes, including the identification of system needs
  • Designs and implements systems to support the organization’s goals
  • Determines whether a process is worth duplicating or incorporating into existing systems.
  • Compiles reports and presentations on progress toward achieving stated business goals
  • Formulates detailed reports regarding discrepancies between actual and intended values
  • Ensures that all documented procedures are up to date and appropriately follow defined methodologies
  • Updates databases and information systems Provides services to support information technology projects and implement strategic data management and business process improvement
  • Creates and maintains technical and functional specifications and provides technical support, training, and coaching to the project staff
  • Analyzes business processes and identifies how they need to be improved
  • Provides process documentation, analysis, and recommendations based on findings
  • Performs process review with management to ensure that the information is current and accurate.
  • Collaborates with project team members to set up systems, services, and processes
  • May perform data migration and data cleansing to prepare data for inclusion in the enterprise architecture

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field required
  • Minimum of 8 year’s experience in a business analyst role with a strong focus on development and/or technical support
  • Must possess excellent problem-solving skills and be able to work well within the IT environment
  • Retail experience is a MUST
  • Oracle ERP experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Team Work
  • Leadership
  • Technical Understanding
  • Business Operations
  • Multitask
  • Problem Solving

