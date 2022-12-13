Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description:

Our company is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst for our IT Team. The role will be based in Westville and report to the Applications Manager. We require an analytical individual with a strong SAP WM & supply chain understanding.

Duties and responsibilities:

SAP End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP WM-related issues across the Vector Business.

Resolve calls logged on the service management system within the agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the WM module and related integration with other internal and external systems.

Work in conjunction with the learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end-user training on existing and new System functionality.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end-user training as required.

System Opportunity Identification

Support the Application Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key business requirements within MM/WM.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager

Communicate with the authorization team to assist with the creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the WM module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Develop appropriate reports for the SAP WM module as requested by the Business.

Maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports in the system as required by the Business

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practices to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP WM module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions, and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Qualifications and experience:

Degree in Information Technology / Information Systems/ Supply Chain & IT

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Business Analyst Role Specifically working with SAP (Configuration experience is essential)

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Valid Code EB driver’s license

SAP Experience is essential (WM, LE, Modules specifically, + other beneficial Supply Chain related Modules)

Experience with managing and integrating warehousing and supply chain with new technologies such as Voice, Handheld Scanners, RF units, Handling units

Desired Skills:

Communication

Techical Understanding

Problem Solving

Leadership

Teamwork

Client Management

Multitask

