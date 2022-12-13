Senior C# Developer – JHB – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the top leading digital financial services companies is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.
You are a smart, energetic, and innovative achiever who is passionate and inspired to reach their full potential and you will be joining a team of high hitters with an urge to achieve just like you
Requirements:
- You would need to collaborate with other developers and engineers to design, build, and maintain applications
- Build applications for various platforms using common frameworks, including .Net
- Write and debug code
Qualifications:
- Senior C# Developer
- C#
- HTML
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Bootstrap
- jQuery
- OOD
- OOP
- MVC
- SOLID
The Reference Number for this position is FM56281 which is a Contract position based at Johannesburg offering a rate of up to 750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree