Senior C# Developer – JHB – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the top leading digital financial services companies is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.

You are a smart, energetic, and innovative achiever who is passionate and inspired to reach their full potential and you will be joining a team of high hitters with an urge to achieve just like you

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

You would need to collaborate with other developers and engineers to design, build, and maintain applications

Build applications for various platforms using common frameworks, including .Net

Write and debug code

Qualifications:

Senior C# Developer

C#

HTML

JavaScript

AngularJS

Bootstrap

jQuery

OOD

OOP

MVC

SOLID

The Reference Number for this position is FM56281 which is a Contract position based at Johannesburg offering a rate of up to 750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

JavaScript

AngularJS

Bootstrap

jQuery

OOD

OOP

MVC

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position