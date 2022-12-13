Senior C# Developer – JHB – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 13, 2022

One of the top leading digital financial services companies is looking for a superstar C# developer with strong C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications.

You are a smart, energetic, and innovative achiever who is passionate and inspired to reach their full potential and you will be joining a team of high hitters with an urge to achieve just like you

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

  • You would need to collaborate with other developers and engineers to design, build, and maintain applications
  • Build applications for various platforms using common frameworks, including .Net
  • Write and debug code

Qualifications:

  • Senior C# Developer
  • C#
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • OOD
  • OOP
  • MVC
  • SOLID

The Reference Number for this position is FM56281 which is a Contract position based at Johannesburg offering a rate of up to 750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery
  • OOD
  • OOP
  • MVC
  • SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *