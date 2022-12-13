Senior Data Engineer

Job purpose:

As a Senior Data Engineer, you’ll have the opportunity to work with our datacenter team on building and maintaining an operational data pipeline. You will be responsible for creating, testing, debugging and documenting infrastructure components as well as managing its performance. You should have experience in writing python code that interacts with databases such as MySQL or Postgres.

Requirements: Develops, tests, and deploys information extraction, analysis, and management solutions Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements Participates in architecture, design, testing, and deployment of the applications Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies, and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, and Spark cluster Manages the day-to-day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance, and monitoring Use Python for debugging and custom data mining Minimum requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required 8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development, and design Knowledge of Databricks, SQL, and Python preferred 8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling; 5 years of experience designing and implementing high-performance applications for cloud platforms such as AWS preferred Core capability is on Databricks and Synapse The core capability is on Databricks and Synapse, although it is evolving to Databricks only given the cost.



Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL Tools

Data APIs

Python

Warehousing Solutions

NoSQL

