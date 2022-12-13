Job Description
Senior Developer
The role is responsible for developing and supporting the Company’s mobile android development, system integration, and management systems.
Responsibilities
- Development
- Android development
- Develop and maintains programs according to requirements
- Develop and supports databases where required
- Develops Process flows and technical specifications
- Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally
- Analysis and design
- Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations
- Customer and operations support
- Develops and implement new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period
- Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements
Qualifications and experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
- 5-6 years of development experience
- Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skillsKnowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.
- Attention to detail
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Good time management / organizational skills
- Flair for problem-solving & display initiative
- Ability to multitask
- Excellent analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Software Development
- Coding
- C++
- SQL
- HTML
- Javascript