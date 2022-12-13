Senior Developer

Dec 13, 2022

Job Description

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of backend systems. You will create APIs that allow third-party developers to interact with our platform and have full access to all of its data. You will build services in .NET Core using C# or VB.Net and SQL Server 2017 (preferred). We are looking for someone who is proficient in C#, and VB.Net as well as has to experience developing ASP .NET applications using Visual Studio 2012/2015. In addition, we are interested in applicants who are familiar with the KnockoutJS library which can be used on top of ASP .NET MVC 4 frameworks to create rich user interfaces without requiring any knowledge about HTML5 & CSS3 frameworks.

Requirements:

  • Understand and implement the latest JavaScript technologies, their limitations and functions and then apply them to develop a front-end user interface with KnockoutJS, AngularJS and [URL Removed] on ASP.NET MVC
  • Develop database and application logic to perform database operations and solve data access problems
  • Develop software solutions by working with database, database modeling tools, or database schemas
  • Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions.
  • Collaborate with other developers, staff, and clients to establish realistic deadlines and scope of work
  • C# ASP.NET with MVC, WCF, REST
  • .NET Core
  • SQL Server (Table Design, Stored Procedures, Performance tuning)
  • SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Replication
  • SQL Triggers
  • KnockoutJS
  • Vue.JS
  • MSMQ
  • Strong GUI / ASP .Net / [URL Removed] Postman

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Expert knowledge of the above technologies and frameworks preferred
  • Experience with Python, Java, and/or C# programming languages a plus
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment is preferred
  • Experience with C#, ASP. Net, MVC, WCF,.Net Core

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • SQL
  • C++
  • Technnology
  • Software Development

