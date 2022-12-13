Senior Developer at NRF National Research Foundation – Gauteng Pretoria

Postion Summary:

The Software Development unit within the Information Technology & Knowledge Resources Division seeks to appoint a suitably qualified individual for the position of a Senior Software Developer. We are seeking a seasoned, experienced professional who will be responsible for building highly scalable and reliable applications. The individual will also collaborate with other developers to ensure that the organisations applications are fit for its purpose, with a full understanding of industry best practice.

Key Responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future Perform unit tests, maintain and recommend software improvements Work with experienced team members to conduct root cause analysis Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availabilityResolve complex technical design issuesProblem Resolution (troubleshooting)Analyse user requirements and convert requirements to design documentsMake good technical decisions that provide solutions to business challengesA good understanding of agile practices

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-10 years

Recognised IT related qualification (Diploma or Degree)10 years experience in ASP

Net Core and C#10 years’ experience in SQL database development

Experience:

2 years’ experience in system integrations development with Microsoft products

Knowledge:

1 years’ experience with JSON, Vue

js and Quasar framework2 years’ experience working in a DevOps environment

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The NRF IT department consists of three IT teams:

Business Systems Development provides software development services in support of efficient and effective business processes through flexible and responsive applications; and

IT Services and Administration are responsible for the procurement of end user devices, consumables as well as the first level of user support to the organisation.

Infrastructure and Network Services, provides the Infrastructure platforms in support of the activities of the NRF thus enabling the Business System Development and Service Desk teams to deploy their services and applications, as well as providing services directly to the organizations.

