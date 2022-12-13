Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 13, 2022

Job Description

Senior Developer
The role is responsible for developing and supporting the Company’s mobile android development, system integration, and management systems.

Responsibilities

  • Development
  • Android development
  • Develop and maintains programs according to requirements
  • Develop and supports databases where required
  • Develops Process flows and technical specifications
  • Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally
  • Analysis and design
  • Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations
  • Customer and operations support
  • Develops and implement new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period
  • Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements

Qualifications and experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
  • 5-6 years of development experience
  • Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skillsKnowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.
  • Attention to detail
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good time management / organizational skills
  • Flair for problem-solving & display initiative
  • Ability to multitask
  • Excellent analytical skills

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Science
  • Software Development
  • Coding
  • C++
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • Javascript

