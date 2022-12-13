Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

Senior Developer

The role is responsible for developing and supporting the Company’s mobile android development, system integration, and management systems.

Responsibilities

Development

Android development

Develop and maintains programs according to requirements

Develop and supports databases where required

Develops Process flows and technical specifications

Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally

Analysis and design

Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations

Customer and operations support

Develops and implement new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period

Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience

5-6 years of development experience

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skillsKnowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.

Attention to detail

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good time management / organizational skills

Flair for problem-solving & display initiative

Ability to multitask

Excellent analytical skills

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Software Development

Coding

C++

SQL

HTML

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position