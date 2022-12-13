Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of backend systems. You will create APIs that allow third-party developers to interact with our platform and have full access to all of its data. You will build services in .NET Core using C# or VB.Net and SQL Server 2017 (preferred). We are looking for someone who is proficient in C#, and VB.Net as well as has to experience developing ASP .NET applications using Visual Studio 2012/2015. In addition, we are interested in applicants who are familiar with the KnockoutJS library which can be used on top of ASP .NET MVC 4 frameworks to create rich user interfaces without requiring any knowledge about HTML5 & CSS3 frameworks.

Requirements:

Understand and implement the latest JavaScript technologies, their limitations and functions and then apply them to develop a front-end user interface with KnockoutJS, AngularJS and [URL Removed] on ASP.NET MVC

Develop database and application logic to perform database operations and solve data access problems

Develop software solutions by working with database, database modeling tools, or database schemas

Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions.

Collaborate with other developers, staff, and clients to establish realistic deadlines and scope of work

C# ASP.NET with MVC, WCF, REST

.NET Core

SQL Server (Table Design, Stored Procedures, Performance tuning)

SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Replication

SQL Triggers

KnockoutJS

Vue.JS

MSMQ

Strong GUI / ASP .Net / [URL Removed] Postman

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Expert knowledge of the above technologies and frameworks preferred

Experience with Python, Java, and/or C# programming languages a plus

Experience working in an Agile development environment is preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Experience with C#, ASP. Net, MVC, WCF,.Net Core

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

SQL

C++

Technnology

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position