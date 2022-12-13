Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of backend systems. You will create APIs that allow third-party developers to interact with our platform and have full access to all of its data. You will build services in .NET Core using C# or VB.Net and SQL Server 2017 (preferred). We are looking for someone who is proficient in C#, and VB.Net as well as has to experience developing ASP .NET applications using Visual Studio 2012/2015. In addition, we are interested in applicants who are familiar with the KnockoutJS library which can be used on top of ASP .NET MVC 4 frameworks to create rich user interfaces without requiring any knowledge about HTML5 & CSS3 frameworks.
Requirements:
- Understand and implement the latest JavaScript technologies, their limitations and functions and then apply them to develop a front-end user interface with KnockoutJS, AngularJS and [URL Removed] on ASP.NET MVC
- Develop database and application logic to perform database operations and solve data access problems
- Develop software solutions by working with database, database modeling tools, or database schemas
- Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions.
- Collaborate with other developers, staff, and clients to establish realistic deadlines and scope of work
- C# ASP.NET with MVC, WCF, REST
- .NET Core
- SQL Server (Table Design, Stored Procedures, Performance tuning)
- SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Replication
- SQL Triggers
- KnockoutJS
- Vue.JS
- MSMQ
- Strong GUI / ASP .Net / [URL Removed] Postman
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Expert knowledge of the above technologies and frameworks preferred
- Experience with Python, Java, and/or C# programming languages a plus
- Experience working in an Agile development environment is preferred
- Experience with C#, ASP. Net, MVC, WCF,.Net Core
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- HTML
- SQL
- C++
- Technnology
- Software Development