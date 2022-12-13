Senior Frontend Developer with Typescript and Angular – Netherlands – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An innovative data-driven organization with a core focus on sustainable Healthcare and headquarters located in Amsterdam is currently looking for a Senior Front-end Angular Developer to assist with the mobile health benefits platform and work alongside a diverse team delivering quality solutions for end-users to ensure maximum impact.

If you are keen on a fast-paced, technically strong, international platform, making an impact, and paying it forward, then this is the opportunity for you. You must be willing to relocate to the Netherlands.

6+ years of software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend

Highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]

Experience in TypeScript, JavaScript, REST API, GraphQL, and Bitbucket

Cypress or other automated testing tools

Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle

BSc in software engineering or similar

The reference Number for this position is MK53748 which is a permanent position based in the Netherlands, offering a cost-to-company salary of up to R1m per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

