Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 13, 2022

Job purpose:

As a Senior Network Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of network architecture and design. You’ll also assist in the installation and maintenance of our LAN/WAN infrastructure as well as act as a troubleshooter when needed. You must have experience with Cisco devices, specifically the routers and switches within their products line-up. Knowledge of Windows is essential but not required; Linux should be your primary OS choice.
Responsibilities:

  • Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
  • Configure and install switches, routers, Wi-Fi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
  • Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
  • Monitor network performance and integrity
  • Troubleshooting network/application issues
  • Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness
  • Mentor team members on technical issues
  • Maintain complete technical documentation
  • Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability
  • Knowledge of open-source a plus

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
  • Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
  • Solid background in network administration and architecture
  • In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF)
  • Familiarity with access control models and network security
  • Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Python)
  • Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
  • Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)
  • Sharp troubleshooting skills

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical Skills
  • Management skills
  • Organization Skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Hardware
  • Computer Systems
  • Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *