Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



As a Senior Network Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of network architecture and design. You’ll also assist in the installation and maintenance of our LAN/WAN infrastructure as well as act as a troubleshooter when needed. You must have experience with Cisco devices, specifically the routers and switches within their products line-up. Knowledge of Windows is essential but not required; Linux should be your primary OS choice.

Responsibilities:

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install switches, routers, Wi-Fi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)

Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)

Monitor network performance and integrity

Troubleshooting network/application issues

Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness

Mentor team members on technical issues

Maintain complete technical documentation

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability

Knowledge of open-source a plus

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator

Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)

Solid background in network administration and architecture

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF)

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Python)

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools

Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)

Sharp troubleshooting skills

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Management skills

Organization Skills

Leadership Skills

Hardware

Computer Systems

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position