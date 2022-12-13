Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
As a Senior Network Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of network architecture and design. You’ll also assist in the installation and maintenance of our LAN/WAN infrastructure as well as act as a troubleshooter when needed. You must have experience with Cisco devices, specifically the routers and switches within their products line-up. Knowledge of Windows is essential but not required; Linux should be your primary OS choice.
Responsibilities:
- Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configure and install switches, routers, Wi-Fi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
- Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
- Monitor network performance and integrity
- Troubleshooting network/application issues
- Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness
- Mentor team members on technical issues
- Maintain complete technical documentation
- Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity, and scalability
- Knowledge of open-source a plus
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
- Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
- Solid background in network administration and architecture
- In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g., BGP, OSPF)
- Familiarity with access control models and network security
- Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Python)
- Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring, and analysis tools
- Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)
- Sharp troubleshooting skills
Desired Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Management skills
- Organization Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Hardware
- Computer Systems
- Networking