Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

The Senior Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

The Senior Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducting advanced and complicated tasks, and providing resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgment and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing, and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability, and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature. In software companies,s this position generally interacts directly with the customer/user when the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature, such as with systems-level software where the user has a technical background. In a less sophisticated environment, as with many applications products where the user is nontechnical, this position would generally interact with product support personnel and potentially the customer when the customer’s problem cannot be resolved directly by first-level resources.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Investigate third-line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct monthly reviews of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Troubleshooting and resolution of complex network issues including Fault management

Consult and advise customers regarding network-related requirements

Design networking and related technology solutions to meet customer requirements

Prep, configure, and install network and related/integrated solutions

Documentation and reporting where required As Built, Design, standard builds, Fault description,

Resolution and Root Cause Analysis, Surveys and Assessments, and Reports as needed

Mentoring colleagues and peers both in the Networking arena and in others

Standby and after-hours escalation point for support issues

Focus on service availability and IPSLA requirements

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding,

probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols

OSPF, EIGRP, QoS, and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding BGP layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs, and port-channel/Ether channel technology, etc. layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.

CCNP with solid SD-WAN experience

Cisco SD-WAN Viptela knowledge with OMP routing protocols

Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.

VxLAN knowledge would be an advantage

Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)

Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)

Be a finisher and get the job done

Manage his/her own workload

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Management

Detail-oriented

Leadership

Interpersonal

Hardware

