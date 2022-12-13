Senior Project Manager

Job Description

SCOPE OF WORK FOR SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

Our client has a need for a Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently.

The scope is defined below as:

The Project Managers’ responsibilities will include the following:

Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures.

Identification and management of Project dependencies and Critical Path

Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)

Update project management governance documents

Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders

Monitor project progress and address potential issues

Act as the point of contact for all participants

Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Ensuring project deadlines are met.

Determining project changes.

Providing administrative support as needed.

Undertaking project tasks as required.

Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project.

Document project risks and issues and follow-up on feedback and solutions.

Ensure that all key stakeholders stay informed and are considered when required, e.g., GDT OpCo, Quality Manager and the ServiceNow Owner

Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to all project team members.

Create a project management calendar for fulfilling each goal and objective.

Build out a Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts

Experience with and knowledge of ServiceNow and ITIL is a prerequisite; COBIT 2019 knowledge would also be preferred.

Requirements & Skills:

General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)

Agile project methods, such as Scrum and Kanban boards

Project administration knowledge and experience.

Organizational change management: understanding the key concepts and their importance in a project

Solid organization and time-management skills

Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills: good communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook

Knowledge of the Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.

Knowledge of and experience in the pharmaceutical industry is preferred

Additional beneficial knowledge areas:

COBIT frameworks

Quality ISO9001 / GAMP

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Communication

Microsoft Office

Business Management

Time Management

