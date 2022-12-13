Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 13, 2022

Job Description

SCOPE OF WORK FOR SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER
Our client has a need for a Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently.
The scope is defined below as:
The Project Managers’ responsibilities will include the following:

  • Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures.
  • Identification and management of Project dependencies and Critical Path
  • Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
  • Update project management governance documents
  • Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Monitor project progress and address potential issues
  • Act as the point of contact for all participants
  • Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.
  • Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
  • Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.
  • Ensuring project deadlines are met.
  • Determining project changes.
  • Providing administrative support as needed.
  • Undertaking project tasks as required.
  • Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project.
  • Document project risks and issues and follow-up on feedback and solutions.
  • Ensure that all key stakeholders stay informed and are considered when required, e.g., GDT OpCo, Quality Manager and the ServiceNow Owner
  • Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to all project team members.
  • Create a project management calendar for fulfilling each goal and objective.
  • Build out a Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts
  • Experience with and knowledge of ServiceNow and ITIL is a prerequisite; COBIT 2019 knowledge would also be preferred.

Requirements & Skills:

  • General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)
  • Agile project methods, such as Scrum and Kanban boards
  • Project administration knowledge and experience.
  • Organizational change management: understanding the key concepts and their importance in a project
  • Solid organization and time-management skills
  • Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills: good communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
  • Knowledge of the Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.
  • Knowledge of and experience in the pharmaceutical industry is preferred

Additional beneficial knowledge areas:

  • COBIT frameworks
  • Quality ISO9001 / GAMP

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Communication
  • Microsoft Office
  • Business Management
  • Time Management

