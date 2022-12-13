Senior Project Manager (strong SAP experience)

Client: Dimension Data

Position: Senior Project Manager (strong SAP experience)

Type: Contract

Location: KwaZulu Natal

Role Purpose:

The company has a need for a Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently and SAP implementation. Experience must include working with complex projects that used a combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach. Experience in Click-up is advantage.

The scope is defined below as:

Responsibilities:

This senior role is responsible for leading the delivery of Global SAP digital solutions (through all project phases) to the company. The project manager will support the Business Lead in Project Rally.

The Project Manager will report into the GDT Programme Management Office.

The Solution must be delivered on time, within budget and meet the desired requirements, business objectives, scope validation and quality requirements.

The Project Manager will work closely with the appointed Service Integrator (Implementation Partner) and other project stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

Education and Experience

At least 15 years + of global multi-national SAP project management and implementation experience required using the ASAP and Activate combined with agile methodologies

SAP Certification and implementation experience in at least 3 different SAP technologies or modules

Five full life-cycle SAP projects completed as functional consultant.

Ten full-lifecycle Projects (budget in excess of R150M) as Project Manager of which at least 50% must be global multi-national Greenfields implementations.

Excellent functional integration knowledge

Confident in the use of SAP Solution Manager

Project Management certification – preferred.

Bachelor’s degree (preferred).

SAP S/4HANA implementation experience – must

Experience in combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach.

Experience in Click-up is advantage

Role Description

Responsible for Solution Delivery

Provide Business Leads with SME guidance as far as project implementation-lifecycle and -requirements are concerned.

Ensure GDT PMO requirements are met.

Participate in RFP and Contracting activities and manage Service Integrator accordingly.

Manage scope, schedule, budget, quality and risks as they pertain to the project.

Develop, manage and track detailed project plan ensuring alignment to and integration with the overall project plan and lifecycle

Manage project stakeholders, communication, change management and escalations.

Manage resource requirements (business and Solution Integrator).Responsible for Team performance and delivery.

Conduct project meetings and “status calls,” contribute to site Steercom and Project Steercom reports.

Manage Risks, Actions, Assumptions, Issues, Decisions and Dependencies.

Optimally utilise prescribed project management methodology and tools.

Facilitate sign-off for phase, gate and project completion deliverables.

Manage Service Introduction,

Attributes and Skills

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.

Tenacious, driven, energetic and a high degree of professional integrity.

Experienced leader and collaborator in a team-oriented environment.

Possess strong written and oral communication skills.

Ability to deal with changing priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.

Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating.

Ability to elicit cooperation from a wide variety of sources, including upper management, clients, and other functions.

Ability to defuse tension among project team, should it arise.

Proficient at conducting research into project-related issues and products – strong analytics skills.

Must be able to learn, understand, and apply new technologies.

Ability to organize, delegate and utilize resources to accomplish objectives

Ability to manage relationships with all project stakeholders

Ability to work in a diverse multi-national environment with high EQ

Ability to build trust relationships with key senior stakeholders

Ability to use experience to guide the organisation through change

Desired Skills:

multi-national SAP project management

SAP Solution Manager

• SAP S/4HANA implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position