Senior SailPoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
We are hiring a Senior Developer (SailPoint) to join our amazing team. Must be available immediately
MUST HAVE:
- Matric
- Relevant Diploma or Degree
- 2-3 years experience as an Intermediate to Senior Developer
- 2-3 years’ experience development experience on SailPoint, particularly work experience on SailPoint IDM
- Java, Workflows, Forms, LCM, Provisioning/De-provisioning, APIs, Code management
Skills and competencies:
- Business acumen and problem-solving
- Well-presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.
- Ability to effectively negotiate.
- Ability to create and implement strategies.
- Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.
Responsibilities:
- Developing APIs between IAG and a connected System within the Group
- Developing projects within the SailPoint IDM structure for IAG and the systems connected within the Group.
- Development Support against Production issues within IAG. This will require the candidate to work closely with the IAG OPS Team for troubleshooting and related bug fixes
- Development of the SailPoint IDM System within the Group IAG context
- Development work for Projects within the Group IAG
- Development Support on Production Support
- Development Support for Deploys to various testing and Production Environments
- Development support Ad hoc on IAG-related issues
- Stakeholder Management
- Knowledge Transfer
- Delivery
- Innovation
- Environment Management
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Computer Engineering
- Java
- IAM Domain Knowledge