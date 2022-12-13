Senior SailPoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

We are hiring a Senior Developer (SailPoint) to join our amazing team. Must be available immediately

MUST HAVE:

Matric

Relevant Diploma or Degree

2-3 years experience as an Intermediate to Senior Developer

2-3 years’ experience development experience on SailPoint, particularly work experience on SailPoint IDM

Java, Workflows, Forms, LCM, Provisioning/De-provisioning, APIs, Code management

Skills and competencies:

Business acumen and problem-solving

Well-presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.

Ability to effectively negotiate.

Ability to create and implement strategies.

Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.

Responsibilities:

Developing APIs between IAG and a connected System within the Group

Developing projects within the SailPoint IDM structure for IAG and the systems connected within the Group.

Development Support against Production issues within IAG. This will require the candidate to work closely with the IAG OPS Team for troubleshooting and related bug fixes

Development of the SailPoint IDM System within the Group IAG context

Development work for Projects within the Group IAG

Development Support on Production Support

Development Support for Deploys to various testing and Production Environments

Development support Ad hoc on IAG-related issues

Stakeholder Management

Knowledge Transfer

Delivery

Innovation

Environment Management

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Java

IAM Domain Knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position