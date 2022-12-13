Senior SailPoint Developer

Dec 13, 2022

Job Description

We are hiring a Senior Developer (SailPoint) to join our amazing team. Must be available immediately

MUST HAVE:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Diploma or Degree
  • 2-3 years experience as an Intermediate to Senior Developer
  • 2-3 years’ experience development experience on SailPoint, particularly work experience on SailPoint IDM
  • Java, Workflows, Forms, LCM, Provisioning/De-provisioning, APIs, Code management

Skills and competencies:

  • Business acumen and problem-solving
  • Well-presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.
  • Ability to effectively negotiate.
  • Ability to create and implement strategies.
  • Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing APIs between IAG and a connected System within the Group
  • Developing projects within the SailPoint IDM structure for IAG and the systems connected within the Group.
  • Development Support against Production issues within IAG. This will require the candidate to work closely with the IAG OPS Team for troubleshooting and related bug fixes
  • Development of the SailPoint IDM System within the Group IAG context
  • Development work for Projects within the Group IAG
  • Development Support on Production Support
  • Development Support for Deploys to various testing and Production Environments
  • Development support Ad hoc on IAG-related issues
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Knowledge Transfer
  • Delivery
  • Innovation
  • Environment Management

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Science
  • Computer Engineering
  • Java
  • IAM Domain Knowledge

